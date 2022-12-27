Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted an SIT to probe the alleged Junior Office Assistant (IT) paper leak scam.

The SIT would look into alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

The principal advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, said on the directions of the CM, the ADG SV and ACB have constituted an SIT to probe the leak of a question paper for the post of junior office assistant (IT) to be held on the 25th of this month.

The team would be led by DIG SVACB, G Sivakumar and assisted by 3 superintendents of Police, 4 additional superintendents of police and 3 deputy superintendents of police and other senior officers.

While interacting with the media, Naresh Chauhan said, "They would conduct an investigation into the allegations. A separate technical team has also been constituted to assist with the ongoing investigation in Hamirpur."

"It was also apprehended that this malpractice was going on for quite some time and prima facie, it appears that the Commission has not discharged its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner," he further said.

The state government has suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur with immediate effect.

Chauhan said the state government was committed to ensuring zero tolerance against corruption and has ordered the probe to ensure complete transparency in the functioning of the Commission. (ANI)

