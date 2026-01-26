New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): This year's tableau at the Republic Day Parade highlights Himachal Pradesh, revered as Dev Bhoomi, the Land of the Gods, as well as 'Veer Bhoomi', the Land of the Brave.

From its towering mountains to its pristine rivers, courage flows as naturally as faith in this Himalayan land.

The state has contributed 1,203 gallantry award winners to the nation, including four Param Vir Chakras, two Ashok Chakras, and ten Maha Vir Chakras, an extraordinary record of valour etched into India's military history.

The tableau pays tribute to that indomitable spirit. It honours the sons and daughters of Himachal who, shaped by the resilience of the hills, have answered the nation's call with unmatched bravery and sacrifice. Their courage echoes across the peaks, carried forward through generations as living inspiration.

As one of India's foremost contributors to the Defence Forces, Himachal's legacy is not confined to the past; it is deeply embedded in the character of its people. The tableau seamlessly blends the sacred and the heroic, portraying the state's cultural richness alongside its proud martial tradition. It stands as a powerful reminder that Himachal Pradesh is a land of divine blessings and fearless patriotis,m a true Veer Bhoomi nestled within Dev Bhoomi.

The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir unfolded like a silken tapestry, presenting the region as a seamless cultural continuum wherecraftsmanship and performance merge into a single, luminous narrative. On one side, the tableau celebrated the splendour of traditional arts: the gleaming samavaar with intricate metal engraving; exquisitely woven Kani shawls rich with symbolic patterns; hand-knotted carpets rising from looms in geometric harmony; and finely carved walnut-wood artefacts marked by deep, delicate filigree.

Papier-mache creations glow with vibrant colours, while Pahari miniature paintings-especially the expressive Basohli style-reflect refined aesthetics shaped by centuries of devotion. Together, these crafts stand as tributes to the artisans whose skill andpatience sustain these living traditions.

Complementing this artistic legacy, saffron blossoms emerge as the soul of Kashmir purple fields and crimson strands symbolising a timeless identity rooted in land, labour, and heritage. Each fragile filament carries within it the essence of sun, soil, and centuries of quiet splendour.

As the tableau transitions, stillness gives way to rhythm and movement. The harmonious fusion of rabab, santoor, and flute creates a resonant soundscape, while performers in vibrant attire bring the space alive through folk dances. The graceful Rouf, the powerful Kud, and the spirited traditions of Pahari, Bhadarwahi, and Gojri dances reflect the cultural diversity, joy,and collective spirit of the region. Together, handicrafts and folk dances converge into a living symphony-intricate yet fluid,ancient yet vibrant-capturing the enduring cultural spirit of Jammu & Kashmir.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

