Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Tibetan community-in-exile celebrated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with traditional fervour and devotion at the Sambhota Tibetan School in Chhota Shimla on Sunday.

The event was marked by vibrant cultural performances, prayers, and speeches from dignitaries, including the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, who was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Agnihotri announced a major initiative to promote and preserve Tibetan culture and tradition through the Department of Language, Art and Culture under the Himachal Pradesh government.

"There is a need to further strengthen the traditional and cultural ties between India and Tibet," said Agnihotri while addressing the Tibetan community members at the event.

"In all upcoming fairs, festivals and cultural events in Himachal Pradesh, Tibetan cultural performances and traditions will be given prominence," he declared.

Agnihotri emphasised the spiritual and cultural significance of the Dalai Lama's presence in Himachal Pradesh.

"His Holiness the Dalai Lama's presence in Himachal Pradesh is a matter of great pride for us. He is not just a spiritual leader of Tibet but a global ambassador of peace. The Central Tibetan Administration has been operating peacefully from Dharamshala for decades now. Initially, it functioned for a year from Mussoorie, but since then, McLeodganj, known as 'Mini Tibet', has become the heart of Tibetan exile in India," he added.

He also highlighted the state's deep-rooted cultural ties with the Tibetan community.

"The Himachal government has granted voting rights to Tibetans. We recognise the importance of preserving Tibetan customs, traditions, and ancient medical practices. Many people in India now seek treatment through Tibetan medicine, which our Ayurvedic department also acknowledges," he said.

Agnihotri reaffirmed India's commitment to the Tibetan cause and stated, "Since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, it was decided how Tibetans would be settled and supported in India. The relations between the Indian and Tibetan communities remain strong and positive."

"Though China has taken control of Tibet through expansionist policies, the Tibetan identity is recognised and respected globally. Thousands of Tibetans have gone abroad for education and business, but even today, Shimla remains a significant centre for their community and culture," he said.

After the celebration, Lhakpa Tsering, the Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration in Shimla, expressed his gratitude and joy at the occasion.

"It is a very happy moment for us. We have been waiting for this auspicious announcement by His Holiness for many years. When he turned 80, I wore this white 'chhuba' (a traditional Tibetan robe), and now again at 90, I wear it with pride. This white dress symbolizes snow, peace, and family harmony. It is customary in Tibetan culture for elders to wear this attire at 80. Now, we have the honour to celebrate his 90th," said Tsering.

"Earlier this July, His Holiness declared from the US that he will continue the process of reincarnation. This is an auspicious and crucial message not only for Tibetans but for Buddhists and peace-loving people around the world," Tsering further said.

"The Dalai Lama is a global symbol of peace, promoter of human values, religious harmony, cultural preservation, and ancient Indian traditions," he added.

Tsering further shared how the Tibetan community has found a sense of belonging in India over the last 65 years.

"We have been living peacefully in a free world here in India since 1959. India was the first country to welcome His Holiness and his followers. We hope to one day celebrate the 100th or 110th birthday of His Holiness in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, with all our Indian and Himalayan brothers and sisters," Tsering added.

He also acknowledged growing global support for the Tibetan cause.

"We are getting international support. US Senator Marco Rubio has already declared his support. Even in India, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh is observing His Holiness's birthday celebrations. From the central government, Kiren Rijiju has extended his respect. Today, there are over 350 invited guests from across India and the world," he said.

The cultural performances showcased during the event were jointly staged by Tibetan and Indian students and teachers, a vibrant display of shared heritage and harmony.

"When we hold festivals like the Shimla Summer Festival or other cultural events, the Tibetan community must be included. We will instruct our department to ensure their cultural presentations are part of the official programming. There is an urgent need to preserve both the cultural heritage and the Tibetan medical system," he said.

He also mentioned the Dalai Lama's recent statement. "Just yesterday, His Holiness said he will live for another 30 to 40 years. We pray for his long life, may he live for a thousand years. But under no circumstances should China be allowed to interfere in the spiritual and cultural legacy of Tibet," he said. (ANI)

