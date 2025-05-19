Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state will formally raise the demand to ban the import of apples from Turkey during the Prime Minister's meeting with all Chief Ministers scheduled for May 24.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu said the state will take up the matter strongly, as Turkish apples have severely impacted local horticulturists.

"The Honourable Prime Minister has called a meeting with all Chief Ministers on the 24th. I will personally write a letter, and we will take up this matter. We want a complete ban on the import of Turkish apples," said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister emphasised that farmers and orchardists in Himachal Pradesh have worked hard over the years to make the state a key hub for apple production. The influx of cheaper apples from Turkey and even the United States has caused immense losses to apple growers in Himachal, Jammu, Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

"Himachal Pradesh's orchardists have developed this apple state with their hard work. The apples coming in from Turkey and America are harming our growers. Trade agreements have provisions, and the government can address these within them. The Himachal Pradesh government will urge the Centre to consider increasing tariffs on imported apples," Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister also spoke on efforts to decongest Shimla city by relocating government offices to other towns like Dharamshala and other available infrastructure points.

"To decongest Shimla, we have decided to shift some government offices to other places. For instance, the office of Forest and Wildlife has already been moved. Shimla's hilly topography means that even a 4-km journey can take an hour. Traffic has increased significantly, and when the CM's convoy passes, it leads to long snarls," he said.

He said a major tourism department building lying vacant near Bharari Ghat could be used to house these relocated offices.

"We are exploring such places. There's a large tourism department building near Bharari Ghat that is lying unused, we can shift offices there." He said.

Sukhu also used the occasion to invite tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh.

"To make Shimla more tourist-friendly and decongested, we are making these shifts. I invite tourists to Himachal Pradesh. It is a peaceful place with beautiful weather. Even during times when there was near-war tension with Pakistan, tourists continued to come to Himachal. We welcome everyone," Sukhu added. (ANI)

