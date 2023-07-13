Chandra Taal (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police on Thursday said that all stranded tourists evacuated from Chandra Taal and have reached Losar.

"All tourists have been evacuated from Chander Taal and have reached Losar,' HP Police tweeted.

Later the Himachal police shared the list of evacuated tourists.

The tourists were stranded at Chandra Taal Lake for the past few days due to heavy snowfall.

Losar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received an ‘unexpected’ spell of snowfall on July 9 while various parts of north India remain affected due to heavy rainfall.

Chandra Taal, a renowned lake in the Lahul and Spiti district, is a popular tourist attraction.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state. Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23. (ANI)

