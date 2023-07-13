Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said that tourists stranded at the Chandra Taal Lake for the past few days due to heavy snowfall will be evacuated soon following an 18-hour-long snow-clearing operation.

Losar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received an ‘unexpected’ spell of snowfall on July 9 while various parts of north India remain affected due to heavy rainfall.

Chandra Taal, a renowned lake in the Lahul and Spiti district, is a popular tourist attraction.

As per a statement from the Chief Minister's office, Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthi reached Chandra Taal after overseeing the clearing of snow-covered roads for the past 18 hours.

It further informed that Minister Negi spoke with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over a satellite phone early Thursday morning and updated him about the situation.

"The operation to rescue the stranded people in Chandra Taal will begin soon," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Several people were stranded at Chandratal Lake following the heavy snowfall a few days ago.

In a video message on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the situation in Chandra Taal is under control but "remains challenging".

"Chandratal is a bit challenging but the situation is in control. Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Sanjay Awasti have been sent to this area...Manali situation is fine as of now, traffic is a bit slow..." CM Sukhu said.

A total of 88 people have lost their lives in the state since June 24 as rain continues to lash Himachal, an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority said on Wednesday.

According to an official update, a total of 492 animals have lost their lives during the period of monsoon.

A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said.

The monsoon hit most parts of Himachal Pradesh on June 24.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state. Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23. (ANI)

