Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The third day of the Shimla Summer Festival turned vibrant and empowering as over 150 women gathered on the iconic Mall Road to perform the traditional Himachali Nati dance in a dazzling display of culture and unity.

Clad in colourful traditional attire, the women showcased the rich heritage of Himachal Pradesh while conveying women's empowerment.

The district administration, in collaboration with the Women and Child Welfare Department, organised the event, which was part of the Shimla Summer Festival. As tourists flocked to witness the performances, the rhythmic group dances became the centre of attraction and cultural pride.

Mamta Pal, District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department, emphasised the initiative's core objective.

"The women are performing the traditional Nati dance, and the main objective is women's empowerment. Today marks the third day of the summer festival and the third day of our Maha Nati event. Women are actively participating, and tourists are truly enjoying the festival. The atmosphere is joyful, and we're all soaking in the vibes of this vibrant celebration," she said.

Pal further added, "It's a matter of pride for us. Women are being given respect, and as I say, if women are empowered, society itself becomes empowered. Over the last two days, we have promoted our traditional attire and culture. Anganwadi workers have donned traditional Pahari dresses and performed these dances, contributing to the preservation and promotion of our heritage."

The cultural performances not only captivated local residents but also left visiting tourists deeply impressed by the authenticity and energy of the celebrations.

Hardeep, a Punjab tourist who was in Shimla for the first time, expressed her admiration for the vibrant scene.

Another visitor, Ashu Arora from Rajasthan, praised the weather, the atmosphere, and the overall festive spirit of Shimla.

"The weather and ambience here are fantastic. The women performing traditional dances are doing a beautiful job. The colours, the vibe, it's all amazing. This festival is full-on entertainment! As tourists, we're getting to participate in local dances, it's a new and joyful experience for us." Ashu said.

The Shimla Summer Festival continues to serve as a platform not only for cultural expression but also for strengthening the identity and dignity of women in the region. Through such spirited events, Himachal Pradesh is proudly preserving its traditions while opening its arms to global visitors. (ANI)

