Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a Dhaba operator and looted cash and an LED in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said police officials on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Pulgharat area of the Mandi district on Friday night.

Also Read | Child Marriages in Odisha: State Reports 3 Child Marriages Daily, Nabarangpur District Tops List.

According to the police, the Dhaba operator, identified as Pradeep Guleria, a resident of Dayari, Tilli, Mandi district is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The official press note from the police, reads, "During the intervening night of 21st/22nd March, an incident was reported at Police Station Sadar, District Mandi by a complainant namely Pradeep Guleria, resident of Dayari, Tilli, District Mandi that on 21.03.2025 at around midnight, two bikers came to his Dhaba and asked to pack meals. When he was packing meals for them, he saw that the persons are stealing cash from his Counter. When he tried to stop them, one of the persons drew a revolver like weapon and fired it on the Dhaba owner. The Dhaba owner is safe and is under treatment. The accused persons also took an LED TV from the Dhaba."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

Taking prompt action, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sadar under section 109, 307, 3(5) of BNS and 25 of Arms Act.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigating Team has also been constituted headed by Sachin Hiremath, IPS, Additional SP to investigate the case.

From the initial investigation, it has been found that the person riding the bike was wearing a white cap and the pillion rider was wearing a black helmet. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

Earlier, the BJP intensified its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

On Friday, a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and submitted a memorandum pressing for an independent investigation. The opposition has accused the state government of mishandling the case, alleging bias and inaction in ensuring justice for Negi's family. BJP leaders claimed that Negi was subjected to severe mental stress due to undue pressure from his senior officials regarding financial irregularities in HPPCL.

According to reports, Negi had been missing since March 10, yet despite his family's repeated complaints, the police failed to register an FIR. His body was later found in Govind Sagar Lake on March 18, which led to widespread anger among employees and his relatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)