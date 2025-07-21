Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two people lost their lives in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, after a boulder hit a house amid heavy rain.

Ashwani, who is a Patwari, while talking to ANI, said, "Due to the rain, a landslide occurred last night. As a result, a boulder fell on a house, and two people tragically died in the incident. Their bodies were recovered from the debris with the help of the police and taken to Chamba Hospital. The government also provided immediate relief to the victims. Currently, we are further assessing the danger in the area and preparing a report on the losses."

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital. The danger is being assessed the and the report of loss is being prepared by the officials.(ANI)

