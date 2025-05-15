Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh University on Thursday organised a job fair at the University Institute of Technology (UIT), in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh under 'HPU Campus Connect 2025: Career Launch Pad Job Fair'.

The Placement and Career Guidance Cell of Himachal Pradesh University in collaboration with UIT, organised the event for the final-year B Tech students.

The job fair was coordinated by Pradeep Kumar Suman (Training and Placement Officer, HPU), Dr. Nikita Gupta (TPO, Electrical Engineering, UIT), and Er Sandeep Kumar (Assistant TPO, Electrical Engineering, UIT) and all placement team of UIT.

A total of 60 students, including 12 students from HPU's Microbiology Department, appeared at the campus placement job fair.

Several reputed companies-including Crompton, Glacial Adventures, Higgs Healthcare, Emmforce, Modern Automotive, Him Technoforge, Emmbros Autocomp, SIS Group Enterprises, Glacial Adventures, Nik Bakers, Johnson & Johnson, Excel Marketing, and others-participated in the fair.

Screening tests and student interviews were also conducted in the event to evaluate students' skills and guide them on career opportunities.

UIT Director, Prof AJ Singh, was present as the event's Chief Guest. He appreciated the efforts of the placement team and encouraged students to make the best use of such platforms for their career growth.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the Class 10th exam results earlier today.

This year, 79.8 per cent of students have passed the examination. A total of 117 students made it to the top ten positions, out of which 88 are girls.

Saina Thakur from Neugal Model School, Bhawarana, secured the first position with an impressive 99.43 per cent marks. Ridhima Sharma stood second with 99.2 per cent marks.

Two students secured the third position with 99.14 per cent marks each. They are Mudita Sharma from Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, and Priyanka Sharma from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin.

The results were announced at a press conference held in Dharamshala by Board Chairman and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, along with Board Secretary Dr. (Retd Major) Vishal Sharma. (ANI)

