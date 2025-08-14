Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused fresh damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with no signs of immediate relief. While no major casualties were reported overnight, infrastructure losses remain significant, particularly to the road network, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Thursday.

"The damage is occurring at multiple locations due to ongoing rain. Even last night, significant losses occurred, though they were mostly related to infrastructure," Thakur told reporters. He confirmed that cloudburst incidents have been reported from the Rampur assembly constituency.

Also Read | Has India Introduced the 'QuantumAl' Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Facebook Ad.

The minister said the Public Works Department has been directed to restore roads on priority, especially since the apple harvest season is at its peak. "Our effort will be to ensure that the situation is brought back to normal and that the apple season is not affected," he said.

According to Thakur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the state until August 17. Monsoon withdrawal from Himachal Pradesh typically occurs by September 24, leaving the state with another month of potential weather-related challenges.

Also Read | South Korea’s Top Court Rejects ‘Baby Shark’ Copyright Claim.

"Given this, we have made the necessary preparations. The government is doing everything within its capacity and will continue to do so," he added.

On the closure of educational institutions, Thakur clarified that the decision rests with local administrations. "Schools are being closed in affected areas as per the orders of local SDMs and district authorities, depending on the severity of damage in each location," he said.

Highlighting the recurring toll of natural disasters, Thakur said that there is an alert, and one needs to be cautious.

"For the past two to three years, natural calamities have been causing extensive damage. We need to maintain strict caution, especially near rivers and streams. If travel can be avoided, it should be. Travel only if necessary, and do so with full awareness of the risks," he said.

He also warned of vehicle damage from falling trees and debris, stressing the importance of following official advisories. "Large-scale precautions and vigilance are required. Follow the advisories being issued from time to time," he said.

Local taxi driver Raj Kumar described the difficulties residents are facing. "It has been raining heavily since last night, causing major problems. Small streams are overflowing, debris is falling in several places, and roads are becoming dangerous. Office-goers and schoolchildren are struggling. There is fear in the air," Thakur said.

Raj Kumar added that motorists have to be extremely cautious. "We have to park vehicles very carefully because trees can fall anywhere. The weather department has said there could be heavier rain in the next 16 hours. Small drains are overflowing, debris is falling, and roads are closing. People are anxious and facing difficulties at every step," he said.

The state government has urged residents to avoid high-risk travel, particularly in landslide-prone zones and along riverbanks, until the weather improves. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)