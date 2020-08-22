Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 61 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the infection tally to 4,790 while the state's death toll from the disease climbed to 27 with three more fatalities.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,434, an official said.

Of the three coronavirus deaths, two persons succumbed to the virus in Solan district while one in Mandi.

A 75-year-old corona positive woman from Solan's BBN area died at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Saturday morning, a district official said.

Besides, a 55-year-old corona positive man who had been complaining of chest pain died at a Solan hospital, the official added.

In Mandi, an 80-year-old man from Sardwar village of Balh tehsil died at Nerchowk's Sri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMCH) on Saturday at 8.45 pm, a district official said.

He was admitted at severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) ward in Nerchowk's Medical College after referral from Mandi zonal hospital on Friday evening.

The patient's samples were taken after his death and he was found corona positive on Saturday evening, the official added.

With this, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has risen to 27 in the hill state.

The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a factory guest house in Baddi in Solan. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but it stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocols, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease.

On the contrary, authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh, from where she was referred.

Of the 61 fresh cases, 39 were reported from Bilaspur, five from Mandi, four each from Shimla and Kinnaur, three each from Kangra and Kullu and one each from Chamba, Solan and Lahaul-Spiti, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 46 more COVID-19 patients -- 21 in Solan, 11 in Kullu, eight in Mandi, three in Kinnaur, two in Kangra nad one in Chamba -- have recovered from the infection, he said.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state have risen to 3,280, Jindal said, adding that 47 patients have migrated out of the state.

Of the 1,434 active cases in the state, Solan has the highest number at 417, followed by Kullu (162), Mandi (144), Sirmaur (137), Kangra (115), Chamba (91), Una (88), Bilaspur (118), Hamirpur (68), Shimla (65), Kinnaur (26) and Lahaul-Spiti (3). PTI DJI CORR

