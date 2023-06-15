Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) The Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Chamba district connecting Pangi tribal valley with Lahaul valley in Lahaul-Spiti is set to be upgraded to double lane under 'Project Deepak' of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Avalanches in winters and landslides during rains cause frequent disruptions on the road and deep river valley on one side and steep hard-rock face on the other side with precariously hanging rocks make travel on the road perilous to the tourists and locals alike, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says BJP's 'Politics of Hatred' Has Burnt the State.

The upgradation of the road will facilitate all-weather connectivity between Pangi valley and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, which is emerging as a major commercial hub after construction of Atal Tunnel as tribal areas which remain cut off for six-seven months due to heavy snow will be reachable for the most part of the year.

The BRO has been tasked to upgrade the road to double lane and its Task Force located at Manali has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the stretch from Udaipur to Tindi to 'Project Deepak' recently.

Also Read | Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Flies Sortie in LCA Tejas Trainer Combat Aircraft, Assesses Indigenous Fighter Jet Development Projects (Watch Video).

It is also in the process of preparing DPRs for two remaining stretches from Shour to Killar and from Tandi to Thirot, which are expected to be prepared by August this year, the statement said.

The upgradation of the road will facilitate setting up of Run-of-the-River Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) in river Chenab in Himachal Pradesh and the National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC) has plans to execute the 500 MW Duggar HEP which will be the largest project in the area.

The land acquisition and forest clearance are being processed simultaneously and the BRO is regularly pursuing the matter with civil administration officials concerned as commencement of the work is subject to land acquisition and forest clearance, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)