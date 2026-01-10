Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Following a bus mishap in Sirmaur district that claimed 14 lives a day earlier, the Solan district administration on Saturday reached the hospital to assist the injured.

Tehsildar Rajiv Ratna said that the bus, which was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi, met with an accident near Sirmaur's Haripurdhar. He stated that some of the injured were referred to Solan Hospital after the incident.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He added that the hospital received 21 injured patients, of whom two were referred for further treatment, while the others were given Rs 5,000 each as immediate relief.

Speaking to the reporters, Ratna said, "An unfortunate incident occurred in which a bus travelling from Shimla to Kupvi was involved in an accident near Haripurdhar. Some people were referred to Solan Hospital. As a result, the Solan District Administration has been in constant touch with the Sirmaur Administration, and as soon as the patients arrived here, the District Deputy Commissioner visited and issued directives to assist them."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Why Salary Hikes Are Yet to Be Notified and What It Means for DA.

"We received 21 patients; we referred 2 and provided the others with Rs 5000 as immediate relief. Apart from this, the hospital administration is treating patients as per the standard protocol, and arrangements are also being made for their relatives," he said.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil assured that the authorities are closely monitoring the condition of the injured and that all necessary medical facilities are being provided to ensure their recovery.

Around 40 people were believed to be travelling in the bus.

PM Modi announced ex-gratia worth Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)