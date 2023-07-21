Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): In the wake of the flash floods and landslides in various parts of the state the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force is conducting a search operation for people who might have been lost around the banks of the Beas River.

“Search operation conducted by HP SDRF team. On both sides of the Beas River from Dobhi to Raison,” read a tweet by Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

Meanwhile, a Central Inter-Ministerial Team has arrived in Himachal Pradesh to assess the loss and damage caused by the recent landslide and flood. The team of 8 people has been divided into two parts, with one team visiting the Kullu-Manali area and the other visiting the Shimla-Kinnaur region. They will assess the loss and damage and inform the government, which will then take further action.

"We have come to take an estimate of the loss and damage due to the landslide and flood. We are a team of 8 people and I am leading. We have divided the team into two parts. One team has come here to the Kullu-Manali area while the other team has gone to the Shimla-Kinnaur region. With the help of you all and the administration, we are conducting an assessment of the loss and damage and will inform the govt about the same. The govt will then carry out further action," says Ravinesh Kumar, Central Inter-Ministerial Team Leader, Kullu. (ANI)

