Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Weather remained largely clear across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with temperatures rising by around 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, according to the Meteorological Department.

Officials said that Una recorded the highest temperature, touching around 38.4°C, while Shimla registered 25.6°C. including Shimla, Solan, and Kangra, witnessed a rise of approximately 3 to 5 degrees above normal daytime temperatures.

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Despite the increase, no heatwave conditions have been reported in any part of the state so far.The weather department has forecast that conditions will remain clear across the state till April 23. During this period, daytime temperatures are expected to rise gradually by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many regions.

A change in weather is expected from April 24, with light rain likely in isolated areas, particularly in districts like Chamba and surrounding higher regions.

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On April 25, a more significant weather activity is anticipated, with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

From April 26 onwards, weather activity is expected to decrease again, although some cloud cover and isolated rainfall may continue, especially in mid-hill districts such as Mandi.

The Meteorological Department said that temperatures are expected to remain near normal over the next three days, despite the recent rise.

Officials added that current temperature levels in several areas, including Shimla, Solan, and Kangra, are already about 3 to 5 degrees above normal. For instance, Una recorded around 31.6°C, which is approximately 4 degrees above the seasonal average, while Shimla also recorded temperatures nearly 4 degrees above normal.

Overall, temperatures are expected to stabilise around average levels across the state by April 24, even as intermittent weather activity sets in thereafter.

Several parts of India continue to witness highly contrasting weather conditions, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and an intensifying heatwave affecting different regions simultaneously, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) was recorded in isolated pockets of Assam, while Nagaland reported heavy rainfall between 7-11 cm. Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds of 50-80 kmph affected Marathwada, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam & Meghalaya. Gusty winds of 30-50 kmph were also reported across several parts of Northeast, East, North, Central, West, and South India.

Marathwada recorded wind speeds as high as 83 kmph. Isolated hailstorms were reported in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. (ANI)

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