New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that the Delhi model means an honest government and Himachal Pradesh too will get an 'honest government'.

He was replying to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur's "Delhi's model is not acceptable in Himachal" comment.

"Delhi model means honest government. Jairam ji says that there cannot be an honest government in Himachal Pardesh because the social and political conditions of Himachal are different? The question is not of circumstances, but of intention, Jairam ji. The intention of "you" is clear. Like Punjab and Delhi, now "AAP" will give honest government in Himachal Pradesh too."

Earlier, CM Thakur said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) is trying to put efforts for his party. These visits will continue till the polls, but comparing Himachal Pradesh with Delhi's model is not acceptable; societal and political circumstances are different here."

Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday. On Friday, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Kangra.

Thakur further added, "Himachal public has not given a place or respect to a third party ever. So BJP will definitely come to power in Himachal Pradesh." (ANI)

