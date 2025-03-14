Sanjauli (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): The festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Sanjauli, a town near Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. The youth gathered to not only enjoy the festival of colors but also to preserve their cultural heritage.

While dancing to the beats of the traditional Pahadi Nati, people celebrated Holi in a way that honoured their roots and traditions.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Supports Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's March 22 Delimitation Meeting.

Nisha, a resident of Sanjauli said the festival is deeply ingrained in their culture:

"We have been celebrating Holi here for many years. Young people gather in one place, especially on the ground, where they dance and apply colours to each other. This way, we not only keep our tradition alive but also promote our local heritage. Today, some youths have also taken a pledge to fight against the increasing menace of drug abuse," said Nisha.

Also Read | India News | Karnataka: 22-year-old Nurse Swathi Ramesh Murdered in Haveri; Police Deny Communal Angle.

Another local resident, Shanaya, shared how Holi is an opportunity to embrace their traditions while spreading joy.

"This is a wonderful occasion where we celebrate not just with colors but also promote our traditional Pahadi dance and Nati. By doing so, we strengthen our cultural identity while enjoying the festival together," said Shanaya.

Adding to the excitement, Mahi from Sanjauli highlighted the anticipation that surrounds this festival.

"This is an event we wait for all year. All the boys and girls from Sanjauli come together at this ground to celebrate the festival of colors. It is a moment of unity, happiness, and cultural pride," said Mahi.

While the Himachal Pradesh government is taking strict action against drug abuse and the Governor has launched an anti-drug campaign, local youth are also joining the movement. Young people involved in this initiative are urging their peers to stay away from drugs and focus on preserving their art, festivals, and traditions.

Local resident Ishu Thakur emphasized the importance of taking a stand against the growing drug problem in the state:

"We must preserve our art, traditional festivals, and local heritage. At the same time, we need to recognize the way drug addiction is creeping into Himachal. It is crucial to put a check on this menace and take a pledge to make our state drug-free."

Holi was also celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Shimla (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)