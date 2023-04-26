Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) An epidemic response team has been formed after four cases of fever were confirmed as measles in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, health officials said.

So far, 28 cases of fever with rashes have been reported from 21 villages of the state, including Sangrera, Saloon, Katal, Kot, Charuni, Muswadi, Seri, Bhujiyara and Nihari.

However, no hospital admissions have been registered in the children's wards and all patients are under home isolation, they said.

The four measles cases were reported in Shillagrat, Katal, Chaloga and Shaluin villages of Pukhri and Choori blocks in the district, they added.

"An active search has begun in the affected areas to identify similar fever or rash cases for all age groups," Sudesh Kumar Mokta, Mission Director, Himachal Pradesh National Health Mission said.

To ensure timely containment, officials are spot mapping areas with positive cases and vaccination camps are being organised, he added.

