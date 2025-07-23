Shimla, Jul 23 (PTI) The Hatti community of Sirmaur district on Wednesday alleged that its members were yet to be given the Scheduled Tribe status formally, and the failure has jeopardised the future of 40,000 local students, who have been deprived of scholarship.

The Hatti Samiti, led by Ramesh Singta, Dalip Singta, and Anuj Sharma, in a press conference, claimed that the students could not avail the scholarship due to a delay in issuing them ST certificates.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad.

The body urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to intervene in the matter.

The Hatti community of Trans Giri was granted Scheduled Tribe status through an Act passed by the Centre about one and a half years back.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls for 6th Straight Session, Ends 3 Paise Lower at 86.41 Against US Dollar.

"We believe in our devatas and again seek blessings of the deity as our leaders are adopting an indifferent attitude," the Hatti Samiti said in a statement.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)