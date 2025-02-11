New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Himalayan Heli Services Ltd has ordered two Airbus H125 helicopters as the company expands its fleet.

Currently, the company, which offers helicopter services in the pilgrimage and aerial work segments, has a fleet of six H125 helicopters.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Depression, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Prioritising Students' Mental Well-being in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' (Watch Video).

In a release on Tuesday, Airbus said Himalayan Heli Services has ordered two H125 helicopters and they will be deployed for commercial air transport and aerial work missions in northern India.

H125 is part of the Airbus' Ecureuil family and can operate in high-and-hot and extreme environments.

Also Read | India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure 'AI Future Is for Good, and for All', Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

Airbus is also planning to set up a final assembly line for H125 helicopters in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)