Guwahati, April 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will be file a defamation suit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet linking him to the Adani Group.

The Assam Chief Minister said in a press conference held in Guwahati that, he will file a deflation case against Rahul Gandhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on April 14.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, it is a defamatory tweet. So once Prime Minister goes back from Assam we will respond to the tweet and definitely, there will be a defamation case in Guwahati," he said. He further added, "But not now, I don't want to talk about politics now, because we want to celebrate Bihu".

The names shown in the picture included Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, former MP Ghulam nabi Azad, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, leader Anil Antony and former CM Kiran Reddy.

Sarma's remark came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's stinging tweet, wherein he posted a picture, sporting the names of former Congress leaders, who have jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party or have snapped decades-old ties with the grand old party including Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony.

Further taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sarma added that he is still waiting for a meeting with him to know about Kejriwal's claims on giving employment.

"Because I want to demystify that how 12 lakh employment is possible where sanctioned staff in Delhi government is only 1.5 lakh. So, I want to ask him that question. If the Assam government has a sanctioned staff of 4 lakhs, how can I give appointments to 12 lakh people? So I have to unravel that mystery. He shouldn't say at the end of the day that, these are private company jobs," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

