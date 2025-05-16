Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his best wishes to Sikkim on the 50th anniversary of its statehood on Friday.

He also said the Himalayan state has positioned itself as a model of sustainable development.

“To our sisters and brothers in Sikkim, I send my best wishes on the golden jubilee of your Statehood,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country's Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state in 1975 following a referendum, and the state has since made rapid strides on various socio-economic development parameters.

“Nestled amidst lush greenery and affectionate people, the state has positioned itself as a model of sustainable development,” Sarma added.

He wished for the state's continued growth and prosperity.

