Guwahati, Apr 13 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the security and other arrangements on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to the state on Friday.

Sarma held a virtual conference with SPs and other senior officials to review the security and traffic situation ahead of the PM's visit and Bihu festivities, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said.

Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here at 11.30 am. He will dedicate Rs 14,300-crore development projects on Friday, the first day of Assam's spring festival 'Rongali Bihu', the CM had said on Wednesday.

Among other programmes, the prime minister will inaugurate the Rs 1,123-crore AIIMS, Guwahati and distribute health cards to 1.1 crore people.

He will also dedicate railway projects worth Rs 7,280 crore, creating 700 km of rail infrastructure to improve connectivity in the Northeast, Sarma said.

Modi will lay the foundation for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, a collaboration between IIT-Guwahati and the state government, and inaugurate a mega 500-TPD methanol plant in Namrup.

He will also attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court.

The day's last programme will be a performance of dancers and drummers, who created a Guiness World Record on Thursday in the category of the largest recital of ‘Bihu' dance and playing of 'Bihu dhol' in a single venue.

