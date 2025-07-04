Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called for extensive beneficiary outreach to achieve complete saturation of government's various flagship schemes.

Chairing a review meeting to assess the implementation of different welfare schemes in Tamulpur district, Sarma emphasised on the need to reach out to the grassroots level to ensure that genuine beneficiaries get the benefits.

He reviewed the progress of key schemes like Orunodoi 3.0, Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Eti Koli Duti Paat and the distribution of ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, an official release said.

Affirming the state government's commitment to public welfare, the chief minister emphasised the need for extensive beneficiary outreach to ensure that these flagship schemes achieve their intended objectives.

He added that he has been visiting the districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), including Tamulpur, to assess the on-ground impact of these schemes, which are aimed at promoting financial inclusion, fostering self-reliance among the youth and empowering women.

Sarma was in Chirang district on Thursday as part of his BTR tour.

During the meeting at Tamulpur, Sarma reviewed the scheme-specific preparations undertaken by the district administration and emphasised the need for efficient and transparent delivery mechanisms to ensure that benefits reach the grassroots level.

He also underscored the importance of achieving saturation of flagship schemes.

The chief minister directed District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty to finalise the list of beneficiaries in coordination with the District Level Monitoring Committee so that the schemes can be launched by August this year.

He also met representatives of various organisations during the visit, the release said.

