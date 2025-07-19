Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are upbeat as early varieties of the fruit are commanding impressive prices in wholesale markets. With the apple season kicking off early this year, traders at the Dhalli vegetable market in Shimla say farmers are earning between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per 20-kg box, depending on quality and ripeness.

Roshan Sharma, a local apple grower, said he received Rs 2,000 per box for the early "Spur" variety.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi (See Pics).

"The early varieties are just beginning to arrive. I got Rs 2,000 for a 20 kg box of Spur variety apples. If people don't bring unripe fruit to the market, quality fruit is getting good prices. Since the universal carton was introduced, rates have improved. The season is expected to last longer this time. Everything depends on the weather and road conditions. We mostly send our apples to local mandis like Dhalli and Solan and are happy with the current prices," he told ANI.

Narendra Thakur, a trader operating from Dhalli Mandi at Bhatakufar, highlighted the strong beginning of the season, stating that over 1 lakh boxes have arrived in just 20 days.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Nearly 42 Lakh Electors Not Found at Addresses During the Ongoing SIR Drive, Says Election Commission.

"This time, early varieties like Tydeman and Spur are coming in good quantity. Growers are getting great prices. Some early foreign varieties fetched up to Rs 5,000 per 20 kg box. Rates are ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Farmers are advised not to bring under-ripe apples, as the market penalizes poor color and immature fruit. With universal cartons now standard, quality has improved. If the rains continue, the season will likely extend. But unripe produce is affecting market prices negatively," he said.

Ashok Kumar, a buyer who procures apples for markets in Kathmandu (Nepal) and Bihar, echoed the sentiment and praised the quality this year.

"The produce is good, and the rates are also satisfying. Farmers who bring properly ripened apples are getting great deals. I have already bought 10,000 to 15,000 boxes, mainly Royal, Red- Gold, and Tydeman varieties. The season has started on time, and I hope both farmers and traders benefit equally. When the fruit is good, everyone wins," Kumar told ANI.

According to market estimates, over 10 lakh apple boxes have been sold across Himachal Pradesh's major mandis by July 18. With favorable weather and disciplined harvesting, stakeholders remain optimistic for a strong and extended apple season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)