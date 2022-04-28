Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Thursday said that the state government will give topmost priority to the Kannada language in the state, but simultaneously it is necessary to learn Hindi as well because it is a communicative language at the national level.

Speaking here with reporters, he opined that there is no need to hate any language in order to strengthen our own language.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 159 Senior Resident Posts; Check Details Here.

"We need to do what is all possible in a constructive manner to nurture Kannada. But there is nothing wrong in learning Hindi when we are giving overemphasis to learn English. Hindi is a communicative language at the national level. The state government is firm in its decision to make Kannada learning mandatory and accordingly the decision has been taken," he said.

"It is true currently, there is a hindrance in implementing this," he said while expressing confidence that learning Kannada in Karnataka will become necessary in near future.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Hands Over PM Narendra Modi’s Invitation to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India.

The Karnataka Minister said that the government wants to make Kannada a globally accepted language through good works.

"Polytechnic students have been allowed to write examinations in Kannada also. It has been also instructed to teach in Kannada along with English for these students. We cannot strengthen Kannada merely by uttering statements. We need to make Kannada a globally accepted language through our good works," he added.

This comes following the Twitter spat between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep over the status of Hindi as the national language.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended support to Sudeep saying that regional language is the most important.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases."

The Karnataka Opposition leaders HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah also commented on Devgn and Sudeepa's Twitter exchange.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who's awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Runway 34', on Friday, got into a war of words with South star Kichcha Sudeepa after the latter's comment that Hindi is no longer India's national language.

As per media reports, during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Devgn took to his Twitter handle and expressed his views on Sudeepa's comment.

In Hindi, he wrote, "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)