Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Ashok Uike's remarks opposing the imposition of Hindi have found unexpected support from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which has prominently featured his photograph and quote on its posters ahead of its July 5 protest.

The party has displayed the state tribal development minister's quotes on its banners in some parts of Mumbai.

Uike had recently said that he would speak only in Marathi, asserting, "I was born in a tribal family. My mother, who was illiterate, instilled in me the values of Marathi. I don't know Hindi, and I will not speak in Hindi."

His comments came during a press interaction following a review meeting of the Tribal Development Department in Pune last week.

The minister's remarks have been reproduced on the MNS' banners across Mumbai, drawing attention amid growing opposition to the state government's decision to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class 1.

The MNS and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have taken a strong stance against the "imposition of Hindi" and are holding a joint protest on July 5.

Yashwant Killedar, an MNS leader from Mumbai, said, "This government decision needs to be opposed, and we are doing it with full force. Even though Minister Uike belongs to the BJP, his statement aligns with our position. The people should know this."

He further said that Uike's candid refusal to speak Hindi echoes the sentiment of many in the state.

"His inner conviction supports the Marathi cause, even if he is a part of the ruling alliance. That is why we have included his photograph and statement in our campaign materials," Killedar said.

Banners bearing slogans like "Let us burn the government order enforcing Hindi; let us show the strength of Marathi unity" are displayed outside the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

MLA Mahesh Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken the lead in organising these campaigns, which include public burnings of the official order.

Opposition to the state's trilingual policy appears to be galvanising support across party lines, with both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray expected to come together for the July 5 protest — a rare show of unity since their political split in 2006.

