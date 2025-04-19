Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday continued to criticise the NCERT's decision to use Hindi titles for English-medium textbooks and urged the Centre to intervene for a "corrective course of action" in the matter.

Sivankutty sent a letter to union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleging that the move reflects a clear disregard for the linguistic diversity of our nation and undermines the spirit of federalism enshrined in our Constitution.

In the letter, the minister said Kerala government has "grave concern" over the NCERT's decision.

The decision to assign names in Hindi, even to English medium textbooks, marks a disturbing departure from the long-held practice of naming textbooks in the language in which they are written, he said.

This unilateral move by NCERT contradicts the principles of inclusivity and linguistic plurality that are fundamental to our educational framework, he alleged in the letter.

"It is disheartening that instead of celebrating and reflecting the cultural and linguistic diversity of India, NCERT appears to be taking steps that promote homogenisation through linguistic imposition," Sivankutty further charged.

Stating that naming of a textbook is not a mere artistic choice but a pedagogical one, he said that it must resonate with the linguistic background of its intended users.

"The rich musical heritage of our country is expressed in many tongues, and to reduce this variety to names drawn solely from one linguistic tradition is misleading and exclusionary," he said apparently referring to the proposed titles like Purvi (Classes 6 and 7 English), Mridang (Classes 1 and 2 English) and so on.

Kerala, as a state with a proud multilingual heritage and a vibrant tradition of education, views this development with serious concern, he said adding that imposing uniformity in the name of culture is not only unwarranted but also detrimental to the cause of education.

"I urge the Ministry of Education to immediately intervene in this matter and direct NCERT to restore the practice of naming textbooks in accordance with the language in which they are published," he said.

The state minister wanted the textbooks to remain as tools for learning, not instruments of linguistic dominance.

"I look forward to your immediate attention to this issue and a corrective course of action from the Centre," Sivankutty added in the letter.

