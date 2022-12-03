Mathura (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has sought permission to perform 'Jalabhishek' of Laddu Gopal and recital of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah complex here on Tuesday, even as the district administration has banned gatherings and demonstrations there.

Courts are hearing pleas for the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid from near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. It has been claimed that the mosque is constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

Also Read | Indian Navy Being Equipped With Latest Ships To Protect Maritime Borders, Says Rajnath Singh.

The ban was imposed by the administration on December 1 and is in effect till January 28 in view of the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the announcement by the mahasabha and municipal elections next year, a senior official said.

The prohibitory order has been issued by District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, the official said, adding that if the orders are violated, strict action will be taken against offenders.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Maharashtra: 67-Year-Old Pune Man Found Positive.

On Friday, the mahasabha's national treasurer Dinesh Sharma released a video claiming that he has written a letter with his blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on December 6 at the complex.

He has also said that "if you cannot give permission to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, then at least give us permission for euthanasia because, we do not want to live without being able to worship our idol".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)