Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday expressed concern over the rising incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged government to take appropriate action.

"In Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries, Hindus are increasingly being targeted. In Pakistan, Hindus made up 11% of the population at the time of Partition, but today they constitute only 1%. Bangladesh appears to be following the same path. Hindus are being deliberately lynched," he alleged.

"Our government should take cognisance of these atrocities and take firm action against such persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh," he added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday voiced concern over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and said the opposition does not have information on how the government is dealing with the situation.

He said attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are a matter of concern.

"Continuous attacks on Hindus are taking place in Bangladesh, and this is a matter of concern. We do not have information on the steps the government is taking or how it is summoning Bangladesh's interim government. Still, it is a grave matter that attacks on minorities are happening there," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Days after a youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally murdered in Bangladesh, another youth was lynched.

Bangladesh newspaper The Daily Star reported that a Hindu youth identified as Amrit Mondal was lynched at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha sub-district over an extortion allegation.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition.The murder of Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

A worker in a garment factory, Dipu Chandra Das, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges and had his body hanged and set on fire on December 18.

The Daily Star, citing Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments. (ANI)

