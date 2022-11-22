Burhanpur (MP), Nov 22 (PTI) A day ahead of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Madhya Pradesh, a right-wing outfit on Tuesday put up posters in Burhanpur city criticising his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar and staged a protest.

The posters put up by Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) also demanded action against the former Congress president for "inciting public sentiments".

The Yatra will enter the central Indian state from Bodarli village in Burhanpur district on Wednesday.

When the Yatra was in Maharashtra, Gandhi alleged Savarkar had helped the British and written a mercy petition out of fear. Earlier, he had said the Hindutva ideologue was a mascot of the BJP and the RSS.

In a memorandum addressed to MP home minister Narottam Mishra, HJM's Burhanpur district president Priyank Singh said Gandhi had maligned the image of Savarkar by presenting wrong facts.

“The incorrect comments of Gandhi have incited public sentiments," it said and demanded the registration of a police case against him in Burhanpur city.

The posters juxtaposed the works of Savarkar and Gandhi and claimed while the former had done a lot for society, the Congress MP has done nothing.

The activists staged a demonstration at Kamal Talkies tri-section in the city.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Antar Singh Kanesh, said the Savarkar issue was related to Maharashtra.

He said the HJM's memorandum will be forwarded to the authorities concerned.

Gandhi had shown some old documents during a press conference in Akola district of Maharashtra claiming they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

“I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed by V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British,” he had said.

Gandhi's statement invited strong criticism from Congress' ally Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

