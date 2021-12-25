New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Vajpayee's development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians.

"Tributes to respected Atal ji on his birth anniversary. Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter and educationist Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya ji on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as the 'Good Governance Day'.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have become the nation's Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994. (ANI)

