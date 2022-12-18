New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, on Saturday, came down heavily on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark flagging 'clear threats' from alleged Chinese incursions into Indian territory.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi over his statement, Nadda said, " No matter how much it is condemned, it is less. Indian army is a symbol of bravery and valor".

Further alleging the Congress party of their nexus with China, Nadda said, "We know that the Communist Party of China had signed MoU with the Congress party. We know in what way the Chinese Embassy has given financial help and funding to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Perhaps this is the reason why Rahul Gandhi repeatedly speaks the language of China and Pakistan".

Recalling the Doklam face-off, he further alleged that when the Indian army was at Doklam, Rahul Gandhi quietly met the Chinese officials at the Chinese Embassy.

Nadda further slammed Rahul Gandhi and said, "We also know that he raised questions on the surgical strike and Pulwama. This tells that he doesn't speak the language of India. He speaks the same language that Pakistan speaks".

"I condemn such statements, this shows the mentality of Rahul Gandhi toward the country", he further stated.

Earlier on Friday, in an apparent reference to the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul accused the Centre of 'sleeping' while China makes 'offensive preparations' across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Rahul Gandhi, flagged a "clear threat from China" and claimed that the neighboring country is "preparing for war" and alleged that the Centre is "hiding and not accepting it".

"There is a clear threat from China. The government is trying to hide it and ignore it. But that threat cannot be ignored or hidden. China is making offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government is in slumber. It doesn't want to hear it. China is preparing for war, not for an incursion. If you see the pattern of their weapons, they are preparing for war. Our government is hiding it and is not accepting it," Gandhi said. (ANI)

