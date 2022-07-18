Hisar, Jul 18 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Hisar Police have arrested a man from Siliguri in West Bengal for cheating 13 people of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Army, police here said on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Tarikul Chaudhary alias Aman, a resident of district Dinajpur (West Bengal), police said.

The accused was produced in Hisar court which sent him to police remand for two days, they said.

Police said that they had received a complaint about a man allegedly defrauding 13 youths of Rs 80 lakh promising to get them jobs in the army. All 13 belonged to Juglan and Ghirai villages of Hisar district.

Following the complaint, Sadar Police had registered a case against the accused on December 30 last year under section 420 (Cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document which is known to be forged) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the investigation, police found the allegation against Chaudhary to be true.

They found that Chaudhary had introduced himself to complainants as an official in the army and had promised to get them recruited.

The accused, to build credibility, even gave his victims joining letters and other documents which were later found to be forged, police added.

