Hisar, May 22 (PTI) Two persons were trapped after a portion of a well here caved in when they entered it to install an electric motor on Sunday, police said.

A rescue operation is underway, they said.

Jaipal (50) and Jagdish (43) had entered the old well in Saharwa village to install an electric motor. They were trapped inside the 50-feet-deep well after a portion of it caved in, the police said.

Villagers informed the local administration about the incident, they said.

JCB machines and tractors have been pressed into service to rescue the two men. A team of the National Disaster Response Force is also present at the spot.

