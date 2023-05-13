Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): With the Congress winning 130 seats in the assembly elections of Karnataka, Former Defence Minister AK Antony called it a historical win for his party and said that it showcased the victory of Secularism.

Speaking to ANI, AK Antony said, "Congress' victory is historical, it showcases the victory of secularism, win over hate politics. This shares many messages, the secular voters can unite and in the 2024 elections we can beat the Modi government."

Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka with the party crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member assembly.

He said the win in the southern state gives a clear message that the people want development, peace and harmony.

"Karnataka Election Win gives another message they want development, peace and harmony. They voted against hatred politics. On the national level, it shows secular voters can unite and throw away the PM Modi-led government," said Antony while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Rajasthan Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that Congress got the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the Karnataka elections and BJP's attempts to defame the Congress backfired.

"Congress got the blessings of Lord Ram and Bajrangbali in Karnataka elections. Congress workers from all over the country meditated on Lord Ram and Bajranbali with a true heart. BJP tried to win the election by talking about chanting Jai Bajrangbali (after Congress manifesto), it backfired for them," Khachariyawas said

He further mentioned that the bad intentions of the BJP led to their defeat in the Karnataka elections.

"BJP is losing in the elections because both the intentions and thinking of the BJP are bad and the ones whose intentions and thinking are bad can never get good results," he said.

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's victory in Karnataka assembly polls and said that people of the State defeated the politics of hate.

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress stood in support of the poor. "The poor defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. What I really liked about this election is that we did not fight the battle with hatred. We fought the elections with love...," he said. (ANI)

