Khargone (MP), Mar 31 (PTI) An unidentified four-wheeler crushed to death a man and his sister travelling on a motorbike in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Monday.

The accident, which took place at around 11 pm on Sunday on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, also affected traffic on the route for sometime, Gogawa police station house officer Dinesh Singh Solanki told PTI.

The victims, identified as Ajay Sen (21) and his sister Rupali Sen (18), were local residents and going to their maternal uncle's house in Piprad village when they met with the accident, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot. The bodies were later shifted from the highway to a health facility and traffic movement resumed on the road after 30 minutes, the official said.

The police were examining footage of the CCTV cameras on the highway to identify the rashly-driven vehicle and its driver, he said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified culprit and investigations are on, the police added.

