New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, officials said.

It is immediately not known the subjects the three ministers discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh.

There have been campaigns in certain quarters to boycott the China-made products in view of the stand-off.

