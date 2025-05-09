Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 09 (ANI): A hoax bomb threat email was received at Tata Memorial Hospital on Friday, Mumbai Police said.

"We received information from Tata Memorial Hospital regarding a bomb threat email," a Mumbai Police official said.

The official added, "Nothing suspicious was found during the search." (ANI)

