Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], May 2 (ANI): In a profound gesture of peace and spiritual unity, the sacred Buddha Relic from Sarnath arrived in Vietnam on Friday for public exposition coinciding with the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025.

The relic, escorted with reverence by a high-level Indian delegation led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, was ceremonially received at the Vietnam Buddhist University, where a solemn ceremony took place before a grand procession carried it to Thanh Tam Pagoda for public veneration.

Also Read | Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco India Visit: Angolan President Arrives in Delhi for First Official State Visit in 38 Years (See Pics and Video).

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) announced the relic's arrival on X, stating, "The Holy Buddha Relic from India arrived in Vietnam, was taken to the Buddha Hall at the Vietnam Buddhist University for a sacred ceremony and then brought through a grand procession to Thanh Tam Pagoda, where the Public Exposition of the Sacred Relic will take place."

The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City echoed the sentiment, noting, "The sacred Buddha's relics from India have arrived in Vietnam, were brought to the Vietnam Buddhist Academy for a solemn ceremony, then carried through a solemn parade to Thanh Tam Pagoda, where the revered relics will be displayed for the public."

Also Read | ITR-1 and ITR-4 Released for AY 2025-26: Salaried Taxpayers Can Report Capital Gains Up to INR 1.25 Lakh in Simplified Forms, Check Other Key Changes.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, leading the delegation, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, noting that he was humbled to lead the delegation carrying the "holy relic" to Vietnam, where it would stay till May 21 as part of the UN's Vesak Day celebrations.

"Humbled to lead the delegation carrying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, an experience that touches the soul. Joined by Revered Monks, Shri Kandula Durgesh ji, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography, Andhra Pradesh & officials on this sacred journey of peace, compassion & harmony. The Holy Relics would be in Vietnam from 2 to 21 May 2025 as part of the UN Vesak Day celebrations," Rijiju stated on X.

This Holy Relic of the Buddha is enshrined in Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath and was excavated in Nagarjuna Konda, Andhra Pradesh. It is believed to be older than 246 CE.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhijit Halder, Director General of IBC, said, "Vietnam is a country with a majority Buddhist population, and for them, the relics are not just symbols but the Buddha himself. The timing is also significant--it coincides with Vietnam's National Day and the Wesak Day celebrations."

"Very few people realise that Buddhist artefacts from India, dating back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, have counterparts in Vietnam. We are also organising a comparative exhibition to showcase these shared histories," he added.

According to Halder, over three million devotees are expected to pay homage to the relics during the 20-day exhibition in Vietnam. The relics will first be displayed in Ho Chi Minh City from May 2 to 8 and then travel to three other locations until May 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)