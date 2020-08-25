Barnala (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With an aim to provide proper isolation and quarantine facility to asymptomatic and mild asymptomatic police personnel, Punjab Police Department has set up a 100-bedded quarantine cum isolation facility with separate blocks for female and male personnel in Barnala.

Barnala Police COVID Care Centre (BPCCC) has been designated as level-1 COVID care facility and envisaged as "Home Away From Home".

"The centre is fully air-conditioned with wire-meshed and hygienic premises to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria. Medical officer Police Lines has been appointed as nodal officer for overall coordination and supervision Adequate deployment of paramedics or nurses or housekeeping or support staff will ensure round the clock care to the patients," reads an official press release.

"The centre is equipped with earmarked logistic and pharmaceutical areas with adequate PPEs, triple-layer masks, gloves, sanitizers, medical equipment and thermal thermometers, stethoscopes, BP machines, glucometers, oxygen cylinders and essentials such as Anti-pyretic, Multivitamins and Homoeopathic medicines are there to cater needs of patients," the release added.

An ambulance with advanced life-saving support have been stationed at the facility in standby mode for immediate referral of moderate symptomatic cases to designated hospital with due precautions as per referral SOP in case of emergency.

Clinical examination of all quarantined people has been ensured on daily basis as per SOP in a daily reporting format and contact tracing and monitoring to prevent further community spread has also been ensured.

There is also a provision for a healthy nutritious diet according to a specially prepared diet plan so as to boost the immunity of the patients as well as provide much-needed nutrition.

Social support resources and recreational areas including a two-acre green area for morning physical activity, yoga, meditation, leisurely walks while maintaining social distancing is also has been kept in mind while setting up the facility.

As the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise, BPCCC will strengthen the state's fight against this deadly pandemic. It is a stellar example of foresightedness and proactive steps undertaken to provide a state-of-the-art facility to frontline Police personnel.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,798 active cases with 28,357 discharged people and 1,129 death so far in Punjab. (ANI)

