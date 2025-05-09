New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders.

The meeting aimed at assessing preparedness and operational readiness in light of recent developments as Pakistan launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting India's Jammu region and Rajasthan including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and Jaisalmer. However, all missiles were intercepted and blocked by air defence units and no major damage was reported.

In a separate interaction, Shah also spoke with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to evaluate airport security measures across the country.

The review comes amid heightened vigilance at key infrastructure points.

Officials said the Home Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining high alertness of troops.

In a specific talk with the Border Security Force DG, the Home Minister took stock of the situation on the border areas and the preparedness of the border guarding force mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

Sources said Shah was briefed on ground-level deployments, the use of surveillance technology, and recent trends in border incursions. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high operational alertness and ensuring coordination among different agencies considering the attack from Pakistan targeting civilians in India.

Additional explosions were reported in Jammu and Jaisalmer, prompting air-raid sirens and civilian evacuations in border areas.

This attack followed India's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, wherein Indian forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India claimed these strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in retaliation for an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 civilians. (ANI)

