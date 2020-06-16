India News | Home Minister Holds Meeting with Union Health Minister, ICMR DG, Delhi LG over COVID-19 Situation

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 42,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 25,002 active cases, 16427 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 1400 deaths.

Also Read | Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)