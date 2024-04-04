Shillong, Apr 4 (PTI) Home voting for the Lok Sabha elections began in Meghalaya from North Garo Hills district on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said.

The process will continue in the district till April 8, he said.

A total of 6,106 electors have been registered for home voting across the state, with 3,424 such voters in 36 assembly segments of Shillong Lok Sabha seat, and the remaining 2,682 in 14 assembly segments under Tura Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken this initiative of inclusive elections and a similar exercise was successfully conducted during the assembly elections last year, Tiwari said.

Home voting is scheduled in Ri-Bhoi district on April 8, in West Garo Hills on April 8 and 9, in South Garo Hills on April 12 and 13, in South West Garo Hills from April 6 to 8 and in East Garo Hills on April 12 and 13, he said.

Mostly, elderly persons above 80 years of age avail of this facility.

Home voting is held in the presence of representatives of political parties, candidates and election observers.

General elections to both the Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in first phase on April 19.

