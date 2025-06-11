Shillong, Jun 11 (PTI) A court in Shillong on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and her four aides to eight-day police custody, an official said.

Sonam was brought here on Tuesday midnight, while the other accused reached on Wednesday on transit remand, a senior officer said.

"Police had sought a 10-day remand of all the accused. The court granted 8 days of police custody," East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, while her aides were apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi.

The special investigation team sought police custody of the accused to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra, the officer said.

The SIT has secured a six-day remand for the accused persons from Indore and that of three days for one arrested from Ghazipur, he added.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.

