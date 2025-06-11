Pune, June 11: Pune residents will face a temporary disruption in water supply as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carries out crucial repair and connection work at Taware Chowk on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The water supply department has confirmed a complete shutdown in several parts of South Pune for the entire day. The maintenance includes linking newly installed pipelines to the main water line and fitting valves at multiple tanks under the Barge Water Purification Centre. Water Cut in Pune: Supply Suspended in South Pune on June 12 Due to Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas.

These works are also part of broader efforts to improve distribution under the Bhama Askhed project. The PMC has further warned of a low-pressure water supply on the morning of Friday, June 13, following the day-long disruption. Officials have advised citizens to store water in advance and use it wisely during this period. Scroll below to check the list of areas affected by the water cut. Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces 24 Hours Water Supply Shutdown on April 8 for Critical Pipeline Repairs in City, Check List of Affected Areas.

Under the Barge Water Purification Centre:

Bavdhan (entire area)

Bhugaon Road

Kokate Vasti

Sentin Hill Society

Madhuban Society

Right and Left Bhusari Colony

Chadawar

Chintamani Society

Guruganesh Nagar

Suraj Nagar

Sagar Colony

Bharati Nagar

Sarathi Shilp Society

Pooja Park

Shantiban Society

Areas near Dukkarkhindi

Shastri Nagar

View Laxmi Nagar

Paramhans Nagar

Baner

Balewadi

Purna Pashan

Someshwarwadi

Sutarwadi

Nimhanmala

Lamhan Tanda

Mohan Nagar

Sus Road

Dhankude Vasti

Panchvati

Mhalunge

Sus

PAN Card Club GSR Tank Region:

Baner

Balewadi

Baner Gavthan

Chakankar Mala

Pancard Club Road

Pallod Farm

Shinde Parkhe Vasti

Vidhate Vasti

Medipoint Road

Vijaynagar

Ambedkar Nagar

Duttnagar

Areas Supplied via Bhama Askhed Water Purification Project:

Dhanori

Vadgaon Sheri

Kharadi

Viman Nagar

Vishrantwadi

Tingrenagar

Yerawada

Sanjay Park

Lohegaon

Borate Vasti

Shejwal Park

Kharadi

The Pune Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents in the affected areas to cooperate and make necessary arrangements in advance. While there will be no water supply on June 12, citizens may experience a low-pressure supply on the morning of June 13 as the system stabilises. The water department emphasised that these upgrades are essential for long-term improvements in the city's water distribution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).