Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday denounced the state government's decision to increase electricity prices and said the BJP did not generate even a single new unit of electricity since coming to power in the state.

He said the Congress, while in power, set up five power plants, one of them nuclear.

Hooda said the party waived electricity bills worth Rs 1,600 crore, while the BJP was extracting money from the people under different pretexts such as FSA, and new metre charge.

The Congress leader denounced the state government's hiking Fuel Surcharge Adjustment, or FSA, by 47 paise per unit, and alleged the move was supposed to rob 84 lakh electricity consumers in the state.

Every consumer will have to pay Rs 94.47 more for 201 units of electricity consumption, he said.

Hooda also said the incumbent government did not nothing in the 100 days since coming to power.

"The law and order of the state has completely collapsed and unemployment and inflation are at their peak," he said.

"The situation of unemployment is such that 5,700 youths, most of whom are highly qualified, have applied for the job of peon. If we talk about the education system, today there are neither children nor teachers left in government schools. BJP has not given a 100-yard plot to any poor person for 10 years. Whereas Congress distributed plots to about 4 lakh families," he said.

"What happened to the Rs 2,100 given to women, cheap cylinders of Rs 500 and 2 lakh permanent jobs for the youth? It should tell why the government which promised to make all the employees of Kaushal Rojgar Nigam permanent is now removing them from the job," he asked.

Speaking on the issue of delays in civic elections, Hooda said BJP earlier delayed the Panchayat elections in the same way.

On the impending Delhi Assembly elections, he said that the public is looking towards Congress with hope.

