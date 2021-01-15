Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Several Haryana Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Sing Hooda, marched towards the Raj Bhawan on Friday to protest against the Centre's farm laws and hike in fuel prices, but were detained by the police.

The Congress had planned to gherao the residence of the Haryana Governor as part of a nationwide protest call.

Police put up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the Raj Bhawan.

When Hooda and other party leaders tried to march towards the Haryana Raj Bhawan, they were detained by the police and taken to the Sector-17 police station in a bus.

Talking to the media, Hooda said that they would force the BJP-led central government to repeal the farm laws.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas in support of the rights of farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. The party is also protesting against hike in fuel prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)