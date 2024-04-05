Hyderabad, Apr 5 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said he hoped the Election Commission is monitoring the threatening social media posts reportedly made against him after he met family members of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari recently.

Owaisi had visited Ansari's Ghazipur home in Uttar Pradesh to offer condolences to his family. Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in UP's Banda on March 28.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Manifesto Is Bundle of False Claims and Promises, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"... those who are openly making such threats, we hope that the Election Commission monitors that and sees," he told reporters here.

Asked about the reported comments by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be a top priority if the NDA government returned to power, Owaisi said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be seen together with NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Among Congress' 40 Star Campaigners for Uttarakhand To Woo Voters.

The CAA was notified last month by the Centre.

"The meaning of CAA, NPR, NRC is to make the poor, Dalits and especially minority Muslims stateless within the country. That is their purpose. The purpose of bringing CAA is NPR, NRC. That has been proved," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)